ajc logo
X

Fire extinguished at Buckhead adult entertainment club on Piedmont Road

Fire officials are investigating after the XTC Atlanta gentlemen's club caught fire Sunday morning.

Combined ShapeCaption
Fire officials are investigating after the XTC Atlanta gentlemen's club caught fire Sunday morning.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

A fire at a Buckhead adult entertainment venue caught fire Sunday morning, causing traffic backups along Piedmont Road.

Atlanta fire officials said the fire broke out just after 10:30 a.m. at XTC Atlanta on Piedmont Road. When firefighters arrived, they encountered smoke showing from the two-story building.

Fire crews quickly worked to contain the blaze from the inside. Several searches of the building found no occupants, and no injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The operation caused heavier-than-normal traffic along Piedmont Road as firefighters worked to contain the blaze, closing the road down to one lane, Channel 2 Action News reported.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
Saying goodbye to Darren Eales, man of the Atlanta United people1h ago
2 North Georgia men charged with sexually exploiting young victims
1h ago
Braves send down Ian Anderson as part of flurry of moves
2h ago
Lightning, rain halt Stockbridge ‘80s icons concert midway through
3h ago
Lightning, rain halt Stockbridge ‘80s icons concert midway through
3h ago
The Latest
Man stable after being shot, dragged out of vehicle during DeKalb fight
12m ago
2 North Georgia men charged with sexually exploiting young victims
1h ago
Man found guilty of attacking, shooting guests at Carroll County house party
Featured
Fulton County residents use electronic voting machines to cast their ballots on the floor of State Farm Arena during early voting in Georgia in October 2020. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
Jerry Day, Flip Circus and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top