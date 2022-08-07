Fire extinguished at Buckhead adult entertainment club on Piedmont Road

A fire at a Buckhead adult entertainment venue caught fire Sunday morning, causing traffic backups along Piedmont Road.
Atlanta fire officials said the fire broke out just after 10:30 a.m. at XTC Atlanta on Piedmont Road. When firefighters arrived, they encountered smoke showing from the two-story building.
Fire crews quickly worked to contain the blaze from the inside. Several searches of the building found no occupants, and no injuries were reported, according to fire officials.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The operation caused heavier-than-normal traffic along Piedmont Road as firefighters worked to contain the blaze, closing the road down to one lane, Channel 2 Action News reported.
