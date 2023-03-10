Fire engulfs single-story duplex in NW Atlanta

A fire engulfed an abandoned house in northwest Atlanta on Friday morning, according to officials.
Crews were dispatched around 5:10 a.m. to the home in the 1100 block of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard following the report of a structure fire, Atlanta fire spokeswoman Alyssa Richardson said.
Firefighters responded within three minutes, but they were forced to take a defensive position due to a partial wall collapse in the back of the single-story duplex.
Traffic at the intersection of Joseph E. Boone and Mayson Turner Road was shut down during the incident. The house, which was vacant at the time, eventually went up in flames, officials said.
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
