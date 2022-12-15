Feds: Security guard threatened to bomb Democrats’ campaign building in Athens

Jessica Diane Higginbotham, 35, of Elberton, was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on one count each of communicating a bomb threat and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia announced. Higginbotham was arrested by local authorities and booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail on Dec. 4 on one count of making terroristic threats, a state charge.

According to the Red & Black, an independent student newspaper serving the University of Georgia, a spokesman for the Athens-Clarke police said Higginbotham worked as a security guard for the campaign office she allegedly threatened.