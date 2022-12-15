ajc logo
X

Feds: Security guard threatened to bomb Democrats’ campaign building in Athens

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago
Suspect could face 15 years in federal prison, fine of up to $500K

A woman who was arrested earlier this month has been indicted after federal prosecutors say she sent a bomb threat to the Democrats’ campaign headquarters in Athens, where she was employed as a security guard, ahead of the runoff election for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat.

Jessica Diane Higginbotham, 35, of Elberton, was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on one count each of communicating a bomb threat and making false statements, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia announced. Higginbotham was arrested by local authorities and booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail on Dec. 4 on one count of making terroristic threats, a state charge.

According to the Red & Black, an independent student newspaper serving the University of Georgia, a spokesman for the Athens-Clarke police said Higginbotham worked as a security guard for the campaign office she allegedly threatened.

If found guilty, Higginbotham could face maximum penalties of 15 years in federal prison and fines of up to $500,000, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Higginbotham is accused of making a bomb threat to the Athens-Clarke County Democratic Committee campaign building on Dec. 3, federal officials said. According to the indictment, she lied to federal agents the following day when she told them she didn’t know about the email address or a texting app used in connection with the threat. The email address belonged to her and the texting app was found on her phone, federal officials said.

The threats were made ahead of Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff election for the U.S. Senate seat held by Rev. Raphael Warnock. The incumbent senator was forced into a runoff against Republican challenger Herschel Walker when neither candidate won more than 50% of the statewide vote during November’s general election.

Clarke County has traditionally been a Democratic stronghold and Warnock ultimately carried the county with nearly 74% of the runoff vote.

The case was investigated by the FBI and U.S. Capitol Police along with local authorities, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Higginbotham remains in jail without bond, online records show.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Kemp bans TikTok, WeChat and Telegram from state devices3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
2h ago

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach agreement on new electricity rates
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More metro Atlanta schools fall onto state’s help list
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

More metro Atlanta schools fall onto state’s help list
3h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: Election law changes could roil next legislative session
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Young Thug hearing: hours of delay, then naked Zoom bombing during rapper’s appearance
5m ago
3 Riverdale firefighters injured in fire engine crash
1h ago
3 Georgia deputies assaulted shooting suspect after his arrest, GBI says
3h ago
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
3h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
10h ago
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top