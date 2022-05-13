Feds: Marietta man took $9.5M PPP loan for fictitious company

Instead of paying his non-existent employees, Torjagbo bought a house for nearly $1.7 million, a 2022 BMW M850XL for nearly $120,000, a 2021 Land Rover Velar for nearly $90,000 and spent more than $15,000 on plastic surgery, Buchanan said. Trojagbo is also accused of buying trucking equipment for nearly $1 million to start a new business and about $300,000 on other real estate properties.

“The FBI and our partners will not tolerate anyone who misdirects federal emergency assistance intended for businesses who actually need it to stay operational,” Special Agent of FBI Atlanta Keri Farley said. “Torjagbo’s fraud was particularly egregious, and we will make sure he is held accountable accordingly.”

After his arraignment, Torjagbo was remanded into federal custody, Buchanan said.

Anyone with information involving COVID-19 relief funds can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form.