Feds: Man shot by federal officer threatened to shoot up U.S. Attorney’s Office

A Federal Protective Services officer quickly responded and told dispatch that he was going to engage with a man who had a gun, according to the complaint. The officer told Stallings to drop the weapon, but Stallings instead walked away onto Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, ignoring the commands.

The officer followed Stallings, again giving him commands to drop his weapon, while two other officers arrived on scene. The complaint accuses Stallings of turning toward the officers and raising the object toward them “as if he was going to shoot,” at which point an officer fired at Stallings.

Stallings was hit by at least one bullet to his right elbow, but he “kept the stance as if he was aiming at officers while backing away from them,” the document states.

The man eventually collapsed near the entrance of the CNN parking deck and Ted Turner Drive and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. He was discharged the following day and taken to the Atlanta City Detention Center, where he remains.