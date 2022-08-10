Feds: Jailer at Atlanta’s U.S. Penitentiary charged with PPP fraud

Harrescia Hopkins, 33, of Stone Mountain, was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury based on evidence that she applied for two PPP loans for a company that was completely fake, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Ryan K. Buchanan said in a news release.

According to Buchanan, Hopkins applied for two separate PPP loans totaling nearly $40,000 for a business called Hopkins Towing & Storage that did not exist. Hopkins claimed the business had a gross income of more than $100,000 in 2019, Buchanan said, but the money from the loans was deposited directly into her personal checking account.