Feds investigate latest leak at Gainesville poultry plant where 6 died

Flowers, candles, notes and stuffed animals are displayed at a makeshift vigil outside of the Foundation Food Group in Gainesville on February 2, 2021. Six people died while working at the plant, January 28, when a liquid nitrogen line ruptured. Five people died at the scene on Memorial Park Drive, and 12 others were taken to the emergency room at Northeast Georgia Medical Center with injuries, officials said. One of those patients died at the hospital. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

The group alleges workers hadn’t received training or done drills on what to do during a toxic leak.

Foundation Food Group didn’t respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

The complaint, filed March 26, says the March incident left employees experiencing sore throats, nausea and headaches. Several who inhaled the ammonia were pregnant, the complaint says. The leak also exacerbated troubles that workers had been battling since January, including chest pain, anxiety and trouble sleeping. Several had to go home the day of the ammonia leak, the complaint says.

GA Familias Unidas said recent events at the plant call to mind the 1991 fire at a Hamlet, North Carolina, chicken plant that claimed the lives of 25 workers as they tried to unlock exit doors.

OSHA asked anyone with information on either Gainesville leak to contact investigators at 1-800-321-OSHA.

Some employees may be fearful of coming forward because of their immigration status or concerns about losing their job, though OSHA attempted to quell those concerns. The agency reminded that employees can be anonymous and that it’s illegal for employers to retaliate against those who complain about safety issues.

Most of the plant’s workers are people from Mexico or Central America who fled abuse, violence and poverty, GA Familias Unidas said.

Those who died in January were José DeJesus Elias-Cabrera, 45, of Gainesville; Corey Alan Murphy, 35, of Clermont; Nelly Perez-Rafael, 28, of Gainesville; Saulo Suarez-Bernal, 41, of Dawsonville; Victor Vellez, 38, of Gainesville; and Edgar Vera-Garcia, 28, of Gainesville.