Feds: Ex-Alpharetta officer manager stole $3.5M to fund Tennessee tickets, trips

She paid for her daughter’s wedding, bought designer purses and purchased season tickets for University of Tennessee football and basketball games, according to federal investigators.

Sonya Hesenius, 59, of Suwanee, also bought a recreational vehicle, took cruises and paid for plane tickets for more than 20 family members and friends. But she stole all the money she used to pay for the lavish lifestyle, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Hesenius, a former office manager and executive assistant for an Alpharetta company, pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud this week after allegedly embezzling more than $3.5 million between 2015 and 2020, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Ryan K. Buchanan said Thursday.