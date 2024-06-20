Fentanyl fight: Yellen aims to cut cartels from ‘ill-gotten money’

Breaking: Metro Atlanta judge arrested at Buckhead nightclub, faces felony charge
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen responds to a question during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government hearing on June 4 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen responds to a question during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government hearing on June 4 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By
Updated 1 hour ago

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stood with metro Atlanta law enforcement Thursday morning as she announced new efforts to combat the opioid crisis.

The measures include sanctions taken against several people affiliated with a Mexican criminal organization known for trafficking fentanyl and other drugs into the United States, Yellen said.

“Our sanctions will cut off the cartel leaders from their ill-gotten money and make it harder for them to bring deadly fentanyl to our streets,” she said, speaking at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in downtown Atlanta.

Under the new initiative, law enforcement agencies, the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department will share information with banks and other financial institutions. The public-private partnership will help those organizations curb the flow of fentanyl in cities where opioid abuse has been most acute.

Gov. Brian Kemp recently signed a bill into law making naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug, more readily available in schools and government buildings.

Thursday’s visit was Yellen’s second to Atlanta this year. In March, she toured a solar cell manufacturing plant in Norcross to highlight the Biden administration’s clean energy policies.

Later today, she will meet with local business leaders and tour Grady Memorial Hospital’s drug treatment program.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

