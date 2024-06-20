Fentanyl fight: Yellen aims to cut cartels from ‘ill-gotten money’

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stood with metro Atlanta law enforcement Thursday morning as she announced new efforts to combat the opioid crisis.

The measures include sanctions taken against several people affiliated with a Mexican criminal organization known for trafficking fentanyl and other drugs into the United States, Yellen said.

“Our sanctions will cut off the cartel leaders from their ill-gotten money and make it harder for them to bring deadly fentanyl to our streets,” she said, speaking at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in downtown Atlanta.