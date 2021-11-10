Father takes 3-year-old from mother at gunpoint, Clayton County police say

Police are searching for a 3-year-old boy whose father took him away from his mother at gunpoint Tuesday evening in College Park, officials said.
Officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of Tigris Court just before 5:30 p.m. after getting reports of a missing child, Clayton County police said in a news release. Responding officers learned that the missing toddler, J’Shawn Winn, had been taken from his mother, Tyra Winn, at gunpoint without her permission.
Investigators found that it was the child’s father, 17-year-old Kashief Brooks, who had taken him, Clayton police said. Brooks was contacted by Clayton investigators, who say that he told them he would return the child to his mother.
After nearly 24 hours, Brooks had not returned J’Shawn as promised, Clayton police said.
He was last seen wearing a Spiderman shirt, gray and black sweatpants and no shoes, according to police. His mother told police that she does not believe the child is in danger, but warrants have been taken out against Brooks for kidnapping, aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.
Investigators are asking anyone who has contact with J’Shawn Winn or Brooks to call Clayton police at 770-477-3550.
