ajc logo
X

Father takes 3-year-old from mother at gunpoint, Clayton County police say

J'Shawn Winn, 3, was taken from his mother at gunpoint by Kashief Brooks, his father, according to police.
Caption
J'Shawn Winn, 3, was taken from his mother at gunpoint by Kashief Brooks, his father, according to police.

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
19 minutes ago

Police are searching for a 3-year-old boy whose father took him away from his mother at gunpoint Tuesday evening in College Park, officials said.

Officers responded to a home in the 1500 block of Tigris Court just before 5:30 p.m. after getting reports of a missing child, Clayton County police said in a news release. Responding officers learned that the missing toddler, J’Shawn Winn, had been taken from his mother, Tyra Winn, at gunpoint without her permission.

Investigators found that it was the child’s father, 17-year-old Kashief Brooks, who had taken him, Clayton police said. Brooks was contacted by Clayton investigators, who say that he told them he would return the child to his mother.

After nearly 24 hours, Brooks had not returned J’Shawn as promised, Clayton police said.

He was last seen wearing a Spiderman shirt, gray and black sweatpants and no shoes, according to police. His mother told police that she does not believe the child is in danger, but warrants have been taken out against Brooks for kidnapping, aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.

Investigators are asking anyone who has contact with J’Shawn Winn or Brooks to call Clayton police at 770-477-3550.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

ajc.com

Henri Hollis
Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Funeral set Saturday for Gwinnett teen fatally shot at school bus stop
30m ago
UPDATE: Cops find stolen SUV, but Clarkston 1-year-old still missing
1h ago
Man killed in shooting near Morehouse College ID’d as student
3h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top