Father takes 3-year-old from mother at gunpoint, Clayton County police say

He was last seen wearing a Spiderman shirt, gray and black sweatpants and no shoes, according to police. His mother told police that she does not believe the child is in danger, but warrants have been taken out against Brooks for kidnapping, aggravated assault and making terroristic threats.

Investigators are asking anyone who has contact with J’Shawn Winn or Brooks to call Clayton police at 770-477-3550.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.