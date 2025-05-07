Fatal Forest Park quadruple shooting linked to rival bike gangs, 1 in custody

Police said Donnell McKnight, also known as “1HQ,” and Nigel Blackwood, who goes by “Railroad,” have been released from the hospital and now face charges of malice murder and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. They are both Outcast members, Criss said at a Tuesday morning news conference.

McKnight is in custody at the Clayton County jail, while Blackwood is at large. He’d been discharged from the hospital before police obtained warrants for his arrest, Criss said.

The Wheels of Soul Motorcycle Club is primarily based in Philadelphia, according to Criss. At least one of the victims, Anthony Hearns, is known to have been from that city, though police did not say if he was a member. Isaiah Mack, 25, was also killed. His hometown was not shared.

“(Wheels of Soul) are trying to establish their presence here inside of Georgia,” he said. “The Outcast motorcycle gang is a known motorcycle gang here in Georgia — in the Atlanta metro area — and from my understanding, they don’t want to give up their territory, and that’s kind of what led to this altercation.”

The business where the gathering took place has also been cited, and the property owner has been served with a cease-and-desist order to ensure it does not reopen, the chief said.

“Don’t commit violence here in the city of Forest Park,” the chief said. “It won’t be tolerated. We will work tirelessly to bring any and all of those who commit crimes in our city to justice.”

Criss added that he expects to make additional arrests.

