Family’s dog dies after being rescued from Lawrenceville house fire

A man and a dog were rescued from a burning Lawrenceville house early Wednesday morning, but the animal later died.
Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services received a call at about 2:30 a.m. from a woman reporting that her house was on fire and that three adult family members were attempting to escape, spokesperson Capt. Ryan McGiboney said in a news release. When firefighters arrived at the house, located in the 3500 block of River Drive, the woman’s brother and a dog were still inside, officials said.
Crews were able to rescue both, but the dog died later in the day, Channel 2 Action News reported. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The fire led to a partial collapse of the first floor and compromised the structural integrity of the back deck, McGiboney said.
Yvonne Longmire told Channel 2 that her brother has a disability and couldn’t leave his bedroom.
“I told them, ‘Please go get my brother out the house,’” Longmire said.
The fire was extinguished at around 3:30 a.m. Investigators determined the cause of the blaze was an electrical issue.
