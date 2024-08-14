Family’s dog dies after being rescued from Lawrenceville house fire

A man and a dog were rescued from a burning Lawrenceville house early Wednesday morning, but the animal later died.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services received a call at about 2:30 a.m. from a woman reporting that her house was on fire and that three adult family members were attempting to escape, spokesperson Capt. Ryan McGiboney said in a news release. When firefighters arrived at the house, located in the 3500 block of River Drive, the woman’s brother and a dog were still inside, officials said.

Crews were able to rescue both, but the dog died later in the day, Channel 2 Action News reported. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.