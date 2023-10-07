Family shocked that fight between man, son-in-law ended deadly in Cherokee County

By
1 hour ago
Paul Miceli and Robert “Keith” Aycock harbored disagreements, but family members never anticipated that their differences would eventually escalate to gunfire.

The two had known each other for more than 20 years after Miceli married Aycock’s daughter. An argument early Tuesday at Miceli’s Cherokee County home ended with Aycock fatally shooting his son-in-law and then turning the gun on himself, officials said.

“When I found out all the things that happened, it’s so uncharacteristic because Keith is very Christian,” Miceli’s wife’s cousin, Ezra Lloyd, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday. “For this to have happened, it’s mind blowing. It really is.”

The exact details of Miceli’s and Aycock’s confrontation prior to the deadly shooting are still not entirely clear.

On Tuesday, deputies arrived at the home on Butterworth Road around 11:25 a.m. and found Miceli shot to death on a driveway, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies then discovered Aycock suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials said a firearm was found near him.

Aycock, whom authorities identified as the suspect, died at a hospital two days later.

Lloyd was in disbelief when he found out that his relatives had passed away. He remarked that a conversation he had with Miceli about a year ago now seems more significant than it did at the time.

Miceli had called to share that Aycock and his wife were planning to move in with him and his wife. Lloyd said he immediately expressed his concerns and told Miceli that he didn’t think it was a good idea.

“It was kind of like a love-hate relationship. Sometimes they got along really well, and then other times, it was just not good at all,” he explained.

Despite the differences between Miceli and Aycock, they both were deeply committed to their families, Lloyd affirmed. Miceli was a father of three, two of whom were not his biological daughters, but he assumed the responsibilities with unwavering dedication, Lloyd added.

Miceli worked as an auto mechanic but wore many different hats and enjoyed laborious jobs. Lloyd described him as a “work hard, play hard kind of guy” and as someone who was always willing to help others without expecting anything in return.

“Paul was a good friend. To have him not be here is sad for everybody, really,” he stated.

While Miceli was usually smiling and making jokes, Lloyd described Aycock as serious and reserved. He was particularly involved in church activities and regularly participated in outreach programs.

Many family members had already started coming to terms with Aycock’s inevitable death after he was recently diagnosed with leukemia. Lloyd explained that he was nevertheless still expected to live a few more years.

Though Lloyd said he is still shocked that the differences between Miceli and Aycock escalated, he said overcoming the pain of both losses will be a lengthy healing process the whole family will have to endure together.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

