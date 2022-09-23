Family of man killed by Georgia deputies pens letter: ‘You did nothing wrong’

Rusty Lynn wishes that his uncle had given deputies in northeast Georgia another choice.
After Anthony Maurice Tollison confronted them with what appeared to be a gun last week at a Habersham County home, they were left with no alternative but to shoot and kill him. The GBI later determined that Tollison’s firearm was actually a replica.
While still grieving the loss of his uncle — a man who helped his family even when he wasn’t able to help himself — Lynn composed a heartfelt letter to those deputies, expressing his understanding and sympathy.
“To the officer that was forced to do his job and uphold an oath,” Lynn wrote in the open letter sent to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I don’t think words can describe the feelings and emotions we are going through, not only for the loss of our uncle, but also for the emotions and feelings you yourself must be going through.”
The deputies arrived at the Mt. Airy home on the evening of Sept. 12 after a 911 caller said someone inside had a gun, according to the GBI. At first, deputies were unable to contact anyone, then Tollison came to the door and confronted them with the replica weapon, the state agency said.
That’s when they opened fire, the GBI said, killing the 39-year-old.
Lynn knows that Monday night didn’t just impact his family. Though he wishes his uncle had never presented the replica gun, he said he understands that deputies were making a “split-second decision” and upholding their oath to protect and serve.
“In our eyes, you did nothing wrong,” Lynn wrote. “You were forced into a situation that no one should have to face. We cannot imagine the emotions and thoughts you are now facing from that night that will affect you for the rest of your life. For that we are sorry.”
Credit: Rusty Lynn
Tollison, better known as Uncle TJ, was a pillar in his family, Lynn said, someone everyone could count on.
“He was a hero to a lot of people,” Lynn said, adding that his uncle had moments when he was down but never let it get in the way of cheering up his family. ”Our hearts are broken, but not because an officer of the law shot our loved one; because our loved one didn’t give you a choice.”’
Lynn said he wrote the letter hoping it would ease the deputies’ burden. He hopes this incident doesn’t weigh them down or cause them to second-guess their choices.
“Now we have to worry about if you land in another situation where it’s life or death, will you hesitate, will you second-guess protecting yourself, your brothers and sisters in blue and the community,” Lynn wrote. “Bravery is not absence of fear but action in the face of fear.”
The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to cover Tollison’s funeral costs. A memorial service is scheduled for Oct. 2 in Easley, South Carolina.
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com