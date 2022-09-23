Family of man killed by Georgia deputies pens letter: ‘You did nothing wrong’

That’s when they opened fire, the GBI said, killing the 39-year-old.

Lynn knows that Monday night didn’t just impact his family. Though he wishes his uncle had never presented the replica gun, he said he understands that deputies were making a “split-second decision” and upholding their oath to protect and serve.

“In our eyes, you did nothing wrong,” Lynn wrote. “You were forced into a situation that no one should have to face. We cannot imagine the emotions and thoughts you are now facing from that night that will affect you for the rest of your life. For that we are sorry.”

Tollison, better known as Uncle TJ, was a pillar in his family, Lynn said, someone everyone could count on.

“He was a hero to a lot of people,” Lynn said, adding that his uncle had moments when he was down but never let it get in the way of cheering up his family. ”Our hearts are broken, but not because an officer of the law shot our loved one; because our loved one didn’t give you a choice.”’

Lynn said he wrote the letter hoping it would ease the deputies’ burden. He hopes this incident doesn’t weigh them down or cause them to second-guess their choices.

“Now we have to worry about if you land in another situation where it’s life or death, will you hesitate, will you second-guess protecting yourself, your brothers and sisters in blue and the community,” Lynn wrote. “Bravery is not absence of fear but action in the face of fear.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to cover Tollison’s funeral costs. A memorial service is scheduled for Oct. 2 in Easley, South Carolina.