Family of 7 displaced after fire engulfs Gwinnett home

The American Red Cross is assisting the three adults and four children displaced by the fire.

The family told fire officials that one of the adults went to investigate a noise he heard while sleeping and found fire consuming the screened-in patio at the back of the house, the release states. The man then alerted the rest of the family, and everyone evacuated safely. Fire investigators were able to corroborate his account.

The home was equipped with smoke alarms, but they did not activate due to the initial location of the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is undetermined, fire officials said.