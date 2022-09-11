ajc logo
Family of 7 displaced after fire engulfs Gwinnett home

A family of seven has been displaced after a fire destroyed their Gwinnett County home Sunday morning. (Photo: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services

Combined ShapeCaption
Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

A Gwinnett County family of seven has been displaced after a fire ravaged their home Sunday morning, according to fire officials.

Firefighters were called to a two-story home in the 5500 block of Arrowind Road, just outside Lilburn, around 4:15 a.m. and found heavy fire coming from the back of the house, a news release states. All of the people inside had already evacuated and no injuries were reported, but two bearded dragons did not survive.

As billowing smoke from the front of the home turned to flames, firefighters aggressively worked to attack the fire from outside, bringing in multiple hoses and two aerial ladders, the release states. The flames eventually extended through the roof, but after about 40 minutes, the fire was brought under control.

The home sustained extensive damage throughout both floors, and a neighboring home sustained minor radiant heat damage to the vinyl siding, according to the release.

The American Red Cross is assisting the three adults and four children displaced by the fire.

The family told fire officials that one of the adults went to investigate a noise he heard while sleeping and found fire consuming the screened-in patio at the back of the house, the release states. The man then alerted the rest of the family, and everyone evacuated safely. Fire investigators were able to corroborate his account.

The home was equipped with smoke alarms, but they did not activate due to the initial location of the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is undetermined, fire officials said.

Darren Waller played three seasons at Georgia Tech. AJC file photo

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech quarterback Jeff Sims (10 gets off a pass during the first half of a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, September 5, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ikuko Thurman, 42, is accused of fatally shooting his wife in Clayton County on Friday evening. Lovejoy police need help locating him. He is charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Credit: Lovejoy

Emma Linek

Credit: FBI

Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease (6) leaps over Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann (15) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Georgia Southern won 45-42. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Credit: AP

A man was shot multiple times in Woodruff Park Saturday morning, according to Atlanta police.

Mike Luckovich editorial cartoon for Thur. Sep. 13, 2001. This is a memorial tribute to the New York City police and firefighters that perished in the terrorist atttack on the World Trade Center.

Credit: Mike Luckovich

