Family of 6 displaced after Dacula house fire; 1 treated for smoke inhalation

A family of six was displaced after a fire broke out in their Dacula home’s front porch, according to Gwinnett County fire officials.
A neighbor called 911 around 8:15 p.m. to report the fire at the two-story home in the 100 block of River Pass Court, the fire department said in a statement. When crews arrived, the front porch of the home was engulfed in flames. They quickly began work to extinguish the flames, and it was brought under control within about 20 minutes. It had spread to an area above the garage and in parts of the attic.
Three of six family members were home at the time the fire broke out, according to the statement. One of them was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation injuries and was described as stable. No other injuries were reported.
Credit: Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services
Credit: Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services
One of the occupants told firefighters a neighbor alerted them to the fire. The home was equipped with working fire alarms, the fire department said, but they did not go off due to the initial location of the fire. An attempt to put it out with a garden hose was unsuccessful.
In addition to fire damage to the porch and attic, the home sustained moderate smoke and water damage throughout. Fire investigators believe the blaze was accidentally started by a leaf blower that was plugged into an extension cord in the corner of the front porch next to the garage.
The American Red Cross is providing temporary assistance to the five adults and one child who find themselves without a home.
Credit: Christina Matacotta