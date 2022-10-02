Family of 6 displaced after Dacula house fire; 1 treated for smoke inhalation

A neighbor called 911 around 8:15 p.m. to report the fire at the two-story home in the 100 block of River Pass Court, the fire department said in a statement. When crews arrived, the front porch of the home was engulfed in flames. They quickly began work to extinguish the flames, and it was brought under control within about 20 minutes. It had spread to an area above the garage and in parts of the attic.

Three of six family members were home at the time the fire broke out, according to the statement. One of them was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation injuries and was described as stable. No other injuries were reported.