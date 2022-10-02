ajc logo
X

Family of 6 displaced after Dacula house fire; 1 treated for smoke inhalation

Credit: Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services

Credit: Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A family of six was displaced after a fire broke out in their Dacula home’s front porch, according to Gwinnett County fire officials.

A neighbor called 911 around 8:15 p.m. to report the fire at the two-story home in the 100 block of River Pass Court, the fire department said in a statement. When crews arrived, the front porch of the home was engulfed in flames. They quickly began work to extinguish the flames, and it was brought under control within about 20 minutes. It had spread to an area above the garage and in parts of the attic.

Three of six family members were home at the time the fire broke out, according to the statement. One of them was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation injuries and was described as stable. No other injuries were reported.

Credit: Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services

Credit: Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services

One of the occupants told firefighters a neighbor alerted them to the fire. The home was equipped with working fire alarms, the fire department said, but they did not go off due to the initial location of the fire. An attempt to put it out with a garden hose was unsuccessful.

In addition to fire damage to the porch and attic, the home sustained moderate smoke and water damage throughout. Fire investigators believe the blaze was accidentally started by a leaf blower that was plugged into an extension cord in the corner of the front porch next to the garage.

The American Red Cross is providing temporary assistance to the five adults and one child who find themselves without a home.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Breakdown: Georgia Tech 26, No. 24 Pitt 2112h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Football rankings: Ware No. 1 in 5A; Hebron, Heritage-Ringgold make history
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Team-bonding exercise helps Georgia Bulldogs stay resilient
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dansby Swanson’s latest pitch to Braves: homers off deGrom, Scherzer
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Dansby Swanson’s latest pitch to Braves: homers off deGrom, Scherzer
13h ago

Credit: Nancy Guan / Savannah Morning News

Hurricane Ian skips Savannah. Businesses reopen as residents, tourists return to River...
The Latest

Double shooting in Atlanta leaves 1 injured, 1 dead
27m ago
1 man found dead after fire engulfs DeKalb County home’s carport
2h ago
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting; police probe scene outside church
3h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

She joined Carter Center 40 years ago - and has known Jimmy Carter forever
Jimmy Carter's birthday on Saturday: 98 ways to celebrate the former president
Week 5 college football schedule: How to watch all 63 FBS games
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top