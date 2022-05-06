Family Dollar employee shot while confronting shoplifters, DeKalb police say

An employee at a DeKalb County Family Dollar store was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday evening after he confronted multiple people suspected of shoplifting.
Officers responded to the Family Dollar at 2522 Bouldercrest Road around 7:30 p.m. after getting reports of a person shot, DeKalb police spokesman Lt. Shane Smith said. At the scene, they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in serious condition.
Police did not provide an update on the man’s condition Friday morning.
Investigators determined the victim was working at the discount store in the Bouldercrest Plaza shopping center when multiple people came into the store and started shoplifting, Smith said. After the employee confronted the suspects and was shot, the suspects fled the scene.
No one was arrested, and police did not release any further information about the incident.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author