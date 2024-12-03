Family dog shot, killed after running toward Cobb officers, police say

“She was the sweetest dog we’ve ever owned,” Justin and Tessa Carr posted on Facebook. “She barked at the cops like she barks at anyone that has ever come to our house. If you knew, you knew.”

The Carrs could not immediately be reached for further comment late Tuesday. Family photos showed the white and brown dog, named Zeta, with the couple’s children.

According to police, two uniformed officers responded around 8:40 p.m. to a call for help in the area of Macland Road near Corner Road, outside of Powder Springs.

“The initial information provided indicated that a voice was heard shouting ‘help me,’ but no further details were available as the call had been made from a 911-only cellphone, preventing direct follow-up with the caller,” police said in a news release.

During the investigation into the call, officers approached the front door of the Carrs’ home and began speaking with the homeowners, according to police. When the family’s dogs ran outside, Zeta approached the officers. One of the officers shot and killed the dog, according to police.

The officer’s name was not released.

“We understand the impact this incident may have and the emotions surrounding cases like this,” police said. “As with all incidents of this type, an internal review will be conducted.”

The family had returned from dinner when officers arrived, the Carrs said.

“Zeta did not deserve this,” the family said. “RIP Zeta, forever our baby girl.”