2-alarm fire at Old Fourth Ward apartments displaces families, kills 2 pets

A two-alarm fire at an Old Fourth Ward apartment building left nearly 10 families in need of assistance Monday afternoon and killed two pets, according to officials.
The fire broke out just after 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Cityline Avenue, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said in a statement. The blaze sent plumes of smoke high into the sky near Central Park and required a second crew of firefighters to bring it under control.
When the crews first arrived, they found flames coming from the second and third floors of the three-story building. Firefighters launched an aggressive attack and fully extinguished the blaze within minutes, the statement read. No injuries were reported.
Multiple pets were rescued and returned to their owners, but a dog and a bird did not survive.
The American Red Cross also responded to help the seven families in six units who were displaced or needed assistance. The organization met with the victims, assessed their needs and helped them obtain essentials such as temporary lodging, food, clothing, and personal care items.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
