2-alarm fire at Old Fourth Ward apartments displaces families, kills 2 pets

The fire broke out just after 4:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Cityline Avenue, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said in a statement. The blaze sent plumes of smoke high into the sky near Central Park and required a second crew of firefighters to bring it under control.

When the crews first arrived, they found flames coming from the second and third floors of the three-story building. Firefighters launched an aggressive attack and fully extinguished the blaze within minutes, the statement read. No injuries were reported.