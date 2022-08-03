ajc logo
X

Fallen Fairburn officer’s children get escorts for first day of school

Officers escort Jonathan Astree to his first day of first grade. The boy's father, a Fairburn police officer, was recently killed in a crash.

Credit: Douglas County school

Combined ShapeCaption
Officers escort Jonathan Astree to his first day of first grade. The boy's father, a Fairburn police officer, was recently killed in a crash.

Credit: Douglas County school

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Their father was a hero. Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree served 29 years in the Air Force before beginning his career in law enforcement.

Last week, the beloved Fairburn police officer was killed in a crash. This week, his children began milestone years at school, first and ninth grades. Fellow officers escorted Astree’s daughter and son to their classrooms on the first day of school in Douglas County.

“Officers made this day extra special by standing in for today’s emotional milestone,” the school district posted on social media.

Combined ShapeCaption
Fairburn officers pose with the children of Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree before the first day of school Wednesday in Douglas County.

Credit: Douglas County schools

Fairburn officers pose with the children of Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree before the first day of school Wednesday in Douglas County.

Credit: Douglas County schools

Combined ShapeCaption
Fairburn officers pose with the children of Sgt. Jean-Harold Astree before the first day of school Wednesday in Douglas County.

Credit: Douglas County schools

Credit: Douglas County schools

It was the latest example of the metro Atlanta officers stepping up to support a fallen colleague’s family. In May, Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for Kaylee Smith, whose father died in the fall from COVID. More than a dozen uniformed officers lined the football field at North Paulding High School.

Wednesday morning, Fairburn officers escorted Astree’s daughter to her first day at Alexander High School, as well as her little brother’s first day at Mason Creek Elementary School. The little boy clasped an officer’s hand and the two walked down a school hall lined with other officers.

ExploreAfter officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation

Astree died at the scene of the Jan. 28 wreck on Capps Ferry Road just south of Brookcrest Court shortly before 8 a.m., a Georgia State Patrol spokesperson previously said. Astree was off duty at the time of the crash, police said. In addition to his children, he is survived by his wife, mother and brother, according to his obituary.

“Our officers appreciate the support of the City of Fairburn and the community during this extraordinarily painful time,” Chief James McCarthy said after Astree’s death. “We extend our deepest condolences to Sgt. Astree’s family, friends, and fellow officers. We will do all that we can to support them during this painful time.”

The funeral for Astree will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at LifeGate Church in Villa Rica.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks
Georgia commit Gabriel Harris ineligible for senior season, pending appeal3h ago
Accused of cowardice, Walker says he’ll participate in a Senate debate
14h ago
AJC opposes motion to seal records in Fulton grand jury probe
2h ago
New Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman is ‘happy to be here’
1h ago
New Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman is ‘happy to be here’
1h ago
'Guard cat' credited with preventing would-be robbery
19h ago
The Latest
AT&T employee killed after bucket truck touches power lines in Ellenwood area
13m ago
Lawrenceville man pleads guilty to stealing $230K through online romance scams
1h ago
AJC opposes motion to seal records in Fulton grand jury probe
2h ago
Featured
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, Atlanta United and many other events. (Sept. 17, 2021, file photo by Ben Gray/AP)

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta Falcons, Atlanta United to test facial recognition for fan gate entry
Vin Scully, who made famous Hank Aaron home run call in Atlanta, dies
12h ago
What’s new at school this year?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top