Fallen Fairburn officer’s children get escorts for first day of school

Wednesday morning, Fairburn officers escorted Astree’s daughter to her first day at Alexander High School, as well as her little brother’s first day at Mason Creek Elementary School. The little boy clasped an officer’s hand and the two walked down a school hall lined with other officers.

Astree died at the scene of the Jan. 28 wreck on Capps Ferry Road just south of Brookcrest Court shortly before 8 a.m., a Georgia State Patrol spokesperson previously said. Astree was off duty at the time of the crash, police said. In addition to his children, he is survived by his wife, mother and brother, according to his obituary.

“Our officers appreciate the support of the City of Fairburn and the community during this extraordinarily painful time,” Chief James McCarthy said after Astree’s death. “We extend our deepest condolences to Sgt. Astree’s family, friends, and fellow officers. We will do all that we can to support them during this painful time.”

The funeral for Astree will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at LifeGate Church in Villa Rica.