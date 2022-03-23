Fairburn man arrested in woman’s fatal shooting in Clayton County

Clayton County police on Wednesday arrested a Fairburn man suspected in the shooting death of a woman last weekend.
Mallie Levaugh McFadden, 42, was charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and firearm used by convicted felon during the commission of a crime. No bond has been set for McFadden, who remained in custody at the Clayton County jail.
The charges stem from the killing of Tasha Patterson, who died Saturday, according to Clayton police.
Little is known about the allegations against McFadden. The department did not announce Patterson’s homicide over the weekend, and police did not provide details of the incident Wednesday in a video of McFadden’s arrest that was shared on social media.
