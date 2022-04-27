Execution date set for Georgia man convicted of 8-year-old’s murder

Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. has been in prison since Oct. 19, 1976, after his conviction in Cobb County. Presnell, also convicted of raping a 10-year-old girl, was sentenced to death. The 68-year-old will be the 54th Georgia inmate put to death by lethal injection.

Presnell was convicted in 1976 for the kidnapping and drowning of Lori Ann Smithy, 8, and for the rape of a 10-year-old girl. Investigators say the girls were kidnapped as they walked to Russell Elementary School in south Cobb. Lori Ann tried to run away and was drowned in a stream. Presnell was 22 at the time.