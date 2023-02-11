X
Exchange of gunfire outside DeKalb Walmart sends shoppers into panic

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

An exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon outside a Walmart in DeKalb County stirred anxiety among shoppers in the area.

Officers were originally called to the store along Memorial Drive at about 2:30 p.m. on an active shooter call. But police said they were unable to locate any victims or suspects when they arrived.

After speaking with security and reviewing surveillance footage, authorities said two men exchanged gunfire outside the store.

The two fled from the scene and never went inside the store, police said.

Officials evaluated two customers who were having panic attacks. No other injuries were reported.

Police did not provide a description of the alleged gunmen or say what led to the shooting.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

