Ex-substitute teacher charged with 11 sex offenses involving Hall County student

The alleged assaults did not occur on school property, the release states.

“The individual charged worked last year as a substitute teacher and no longer works in that capacity,” a statement from Hall County Schools states. “The district was made aware of the arrest (Thursday).”

The school district said all substitutes go through criminal background checks before they begin working.

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to the victim and family,” the statement said. “The district stands ready to provide necessary support.”

Young is being held in the Hall County Jail without bond.