Ex-substitute teacher charged with 11 sex offenses involving Hall County student

The Gainesville man was charged with 11 criminal offenses, including two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of aggravated child molestation.

The Gainesville man was charged with 11 criminal offenses, including two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of aggravated child molestation.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A former Gainesville substitute teacher was arrested Wednesday after police say he sexually assaulted a female student and took videos of the assault on his phone.

Christopher Brennan Young, 23, was a substitute at East Hall High School when he met his alleged victim, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

His charges — 11 total — include two counts of aggravated sexual battery, one count of aggravated sodomy, two counts of aggravated child molestation and six counts of violation of the Computer Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 1999.

Authorities did not specify the victim’s age but said she is under 16.

Investigators determined that Young had an “illicit relationship” with the girl, police said. They said they found videos on his cellphone that he took while sexually assaulting her.

The alleged assaults did not occur on school property, the release states.

“The individual charged worked last year as a substitute teacher and no longer works in that capacity,” a statement from Hall County Schools states. “The district was made aware of the arrest (Thursday).”

The school district said all substitutes go through criminal background checks before they begin working.

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to the victim and family,” the statement said. “The district stands ready to provide necessary support.”

Young is being held in the Hall County Jail without bond.

Mary Helene is a reporting intern working with the Crime & Public Safety team and a student at Mercer University. She has previously worked as a reporter for AL.com and currently serves as Editor-in-Chief of The Cluster, Mercer's student newspaper.

