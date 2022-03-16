Ex-nurse pleads guilty in death of neglected World War II vet

Dempsey, 89, was recovering from hip surgery at the nursing home in 2014 when his son became concerned about “strange things” his father said were taking place, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

A resident tried to climb into bed with him, Dempsey said. Personal items, including hearing aids, were taken from the room, and Dempsey often had to wait for help, his son noted. With his father’s permission, Dempsey’s son installed a video camera that was hidden inside a clock radio in the room.

It was footage from that camera that led Dempsey’s family to file a lawsuit, leading to a criminal investigation into his death.

On six occasions in the video from the morning he died, Dempsey can be seen pressing the “call/help light button” from his bed, Channel 2 Action News reported in 2015.

He can also be seen yelling, “help, help, help,” and appears to be pointing to his heart. At one point a nurse on the video says, “you gotta stop putting the light on. What do you want now?” A nurse also tells him, “you’re having anxiety that’s all, you just need to calm down.”

About two hours after the initial call light, the nurses are seen administering CPR for several minutes and then the video shows the paramedics arriving, Channel 2 reported. By then it is too late to save Dempsey’s life.