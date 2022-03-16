Ex-nurse pleads guilty in death of neglected World War II vet

A former nurse has pleaded guilty to her role in the death of a World War II veteran whose pleas were ignored, according to the DeKalb County District Attorney.
Loyce Pickquet Agyeman, 67, of Snellville, pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of involuntary manslaughter, neglect of an elder person and concealing the death of another. DeKalb Superior Court Judge Shondeana Morris sentenced Agyeman to serve eight years in prison, the DA’s office said.
Agyeman was arrested in 2018 following her indictment, four years after James Dempsey was found dead in his room at the Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center. Agyeman was one of three indicted in the case, but the only one indicted on murder charges.
Agyeman was previously charged with murder and neglect to an elder person, the DA’s office said in February 2018. Wanda Nuckles, also a former licensed nurse, was charged with depriving an elder person of essential services. Mable Turman, a certified nurse assistant, was charged with neglect to an elder person. All three were indicted for concealing a death.
On Wednesday, the case against Nuckles was pending, DeKalb court records showed. Turman entered a guilty plea last month and was sentenced to five years on probation, the DA’s office said.
Dempsey, 89, was recovering from hip surgery at the nursing home in 2014 when his son became concerned about “strange things” his father said were taking place, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
A resident tried to climb into bed with him, Dempsey said. Personal items, including hearing aids, were taken from the room, and Dempsey often had to wait for help, his son noted. With his father’s permission, Dempsey’s son installed a video camera that was hidden inside a clock radio in the room.
It was footage from that camera that led Dempsey’s family to file a lawsuit, leading to a criminal investigation into his death.
On six occasions in the video from the morning he died, Dempsey can be seen pressing the “call/help light button” from his bed, Channel 2 Action News reported in 2015.
He can also be seen yelling, “help, help, help,” and appears to be pointing to his heart. At one point a nurse on the video says, “you gotta stop putting the light on. What do you want now?” A nurse also tells him, “you’re having anxiety that’s all, you just need to calm down.”
About two hours after the initial call light, the nurses are seen administering CPR for several minutes and then the video shows the paramedics arriving, Channel 2 reported. By then it is too late to save Dempsey’s life.
About the Author