Nursing home employees indicted in death of neglected World War II vet

James Dempsey died four years ago after authorities say his nurses neglected his calls for help.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

James Dempsey died four years ago after authorities say his nurses neglected his calls for help.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Crime & Public Safety
By Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Feb 21, 2018

Arrest warrants have been issued for three nursing home employees accused of repeatedly ignoring a World War II veteran’s pleas for help, ultimately leading to his death, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

A grand jury indicted the women — Loyce Pickquet Agyeman, Wanda Nuckles and Mable Turman — four years after James Dempsey was found dead in his room at the Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center, DeKalb district attorney spokeswoman Yvette Jones said in a statement.

“Video surveillance shows the patient suffering in respiratory distress and repeatedly calling out for help,” Jones said. “Soon after his distress calls, the victim became unresponsive.”

James Dempsey (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

James Dempsey (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

James Dempsey (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

Dempsey, 89, was under the care of Agyeman, Nuckles and Turman before his Feb. 27, 2014, death.

Agyeman, a former licensed nurse, was charged with murder and neglect to an elder person, Jones said. Nuckles, also a former licensed nurse, was charged with depriving an elder person of essential services. Turman, a certified nurse assistant, was charged with neglect to an elder person. All face concealing a death charges.

Following the indictments, warrants were issued for their arrests.

Footage of the incident was made public in November after Dempsey’s family filed a lawsuit against the nursing home, Jones said. The lawsuit prompted law enforcement to open an investigation.

About the Author

Raisa Habersham is the Intown Atlanta hyperlocal reporter for The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Featured
