Nursing home employees indicted in death of neglected World War II vet

Arrest warrants have been issued for three nursing home employees accused of repeatedly ignoring a World War II veteran’s pleas for help, ultimately leading to his death, the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.
A grand jury indicted the women — Loyce Pickquet Agyeman, Wanda Nuckles and Mable Turman — four years after James Dempsey was found dead in his room at the Northeast Atlanta Rehabilitation Center, DeKalb district attorney spokeswoman Yvette Jones said in a statement.
“Video surveillance shows the patient suffering in respiratory distress and repeatedly calling out for help,” Jones said. “Soon after his distress calls, the victim became unresponsive.”
Dempsey, 89, was under the care of Agyeman, Nuckles and Turman before his Feb. 27, 2014, death.
Agyeman, a former licensed nurse, was charged with murder and neglect to an elder person, Jones said. Nuckles, also a former licensed nurse, was charged with depriving an elder person of essential services. Turman, a certified nurse assistant, was charged with neglect to an elder person. All face concealing a death charges.
Following the indictments, warrants were issued for their arrests.
Footage of the incident was made public in November after Dempsey’s family filed a lawsuit against the nursing home, Jones said. The lawsuit prompted law enforcement to open an investigation.
