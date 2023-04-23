Ex-Georgia House, mayoral candidate facing kidnapping, assault charges in Cobb

The Columbus native also attempted several bids for the Georgia House of Representatives. In 2008, he was defeated by state Rep. Calvin Smyre in the race for Georgia House District 132. Last year, he ran for Georgia House District 140 but lost to Rep. Teddy Reese in the Democratic primary election.

According to his website, Baker is also an activist. He has been involved in or created several programs that aimed to combat violence, support mental health, and help students in the community, including his Zeph Baker Foundation which awards scholarships to student-athletes.

He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail and will be taken back to Cobb County, the sheriff’s office said.