Ex-Georgia House, mayoral candidate facing kidnapping, assault charges in Cobb

A former Columbus mayoral candidate was arrested Saturday and is facing several felony charges, including kidnapping, authorities said.
Zephaniah Dwayne Baker, who launched several unsuccessful political bids in Georgia over the past 15 years, was taken into custody just before 1 a.m. by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for outstanding warrants in Cobb County.
U.S. Marshals assisted in executing a search warrant, and the investigation involved several law enforcement agencies, as well as the FBI, according to the sheriff’s office.
Specifics were not immediately provided on his alleged crimes, but he is facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime — all felonies, deputies said. Other charges include battery (family violence) and third-degree cruelty to children.
Baker ran for mayor of Columbus three times, losing to Teresa Tomlinson in 2010, and dropping out of the race she later won in 2014. He finished in second place in 2018 coming about 6,000 votes short of the current mayor, Skip Henderson.
The Columbus native also attempted several bids for the Georgia House of Representatives. In 2008, he was defeated by state Rep. Calvin Smyre in the race for Georgia House District 132. Last year, he ran for Georgia House District 140 but lost to Rep. Teddy Reese in the Democratic primary election.
According to his website, Baker is also an activist. He has been involved in or created several programs that aimed to combat violence, support mental health, and help students in the community, including his Zeph Baker Foundation which awards scholarships to student-athletes.
He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail and will be taken back to Cobb County, the sheriff’s office said.
