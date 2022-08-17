Ex-Fort Gordon soldier sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for child porn

Joshua Gamble, 30, was once stationed at Fort Gordon. That was before FBI agents raided his barracks at the Army training base in Augusta last year and arrested him, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia wrote in a news release.

Gamble pleaded guilty in May to a count of distribution of child pornography. During a hearing Wednesday, U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall handed down the 15-year sentence and ordered Gamble to pay a $5,000 fine. The ex-soldier must also register as a sex offender and serve 20 years under court supervision following his prison term.