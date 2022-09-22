Ex-boyfriend convicted of murder in death of DeKalb postal worker

Terrell called 911 to report that her boyfriend was waiting for her outside, and she asked for officers to escort her to her car, according to investigators. But officers were given incorrect cross streets and were dispatched to the wrong location.

Terrell also told Tyre she had called the police. As she left the post office, several shots were fired, according to a witness and surveillance video, investigators said. Tyre was seen running away toward Snapfinger Road.

Terrell, who was shot in the head, died from her injuries.

Four days later, Tyre was arrested at a home on Snapfinger Road. When officers arrived, he shot out a window before setting fire to the house. Tyre got out of the burning house through a window and hid a gun in a gutter, but was arrested.

Investigators determined the revolver Tyre attempted to hide was used in the post office shooting. He also admitted to killing Terrell, according to investigators.

It was not the first time Tyre had been accused of domestic violence.

A 2016 Atlanta police report alleged he beat an ex-girlfriend in her apartment building. The two had ended their relationship two weeks before the attack. Tyre pleaded guilty to battery of substantial physical harm and was sentenced to 12 months of probation and domestic violence counseling, according to court records.

Sentencing for Tyre in the DeKalb case is scheduled for Friday.