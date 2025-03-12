Crime & Public Safety
Ex-boyfriend charged in woman’s death in Newton

By
1 hour ago

A man was arrested Monday, a week after officials began investigating the death of his ex-girlfriend, Newtown County officials said.

Travis Abbott, 53, of Loganville, is facing charges of murder and concealing the death of another. He was booked into the Walton County Jail and will be transferred to the Newton jail at a later date, authorities said.

Deputies said they began looking into the death of Collette Sease, 54, on March 3, when they responded to a possible drowning in a lake off Ga. 212 in Covington. A preliminary investigation determined the Blairsville woman’s death was a homicide, the Newton sheriff’s office said.

Officials did not say how the woman died or where exactly the lake was located.

On Monday, investigators said they executed a search warrant at a Walton County home on Broadnax Mill Road, off Youth Monroe Road, and took Abbott into custody.

About the Author

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

