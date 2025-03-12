Ex-boyfriend charged in woman’s death in Newton

A man was arrested Monday, a week after officials began investigating the death of his ex-girlfriend, Newtown County officials said.

Travis Abbott, 53, of Loganville, is facing charges of murder and concealing the death of another. He was booked into the Walton County Jail and will be transferred to the Newton jail at a later date, authorities said.

Deputies said they began looking into the death of Collette Sease, 54, on March 3, when they responded to a possible drowning in a lake off Ga. 212 in Covington. A preliminary investigation determined the Blairsville woman’s death was a homicide, the Newton sheriff’s office said.