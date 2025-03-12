Ex-boyfriend charged in woman’s death in Newton

A man was arrested Monday, a week after officials began investigating the death of his ex-girlfriend, Newtown County officials said.
Travis Abbott, 53, of Loganville, is facing charges of murder and concealing the death of another. He was booked into the Walton County Jail and will be transferred to the Newton jail at a later date, authorities said.
Deputies said they began looking into the death of Collette Sease, 54, on March 3, when they responded to a possible drowning in a lake off Ga. 212 in Covington. A preliminary investigation determined the Blairsville woman’s death was a homicide, the Newton sheriff’s office said.
Officials did not say how the woman died or where exactly the lake was located.
On Monday, investigators said they executed a search warrant at a Walton County home on Broadnax Mill Road, off Youth Monroe Road, and took Abbott into custody.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws
A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.
10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot
The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.
Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep
Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?