BreakingNews
2 shot near children’s learning center in SW Atlanta, police say

Ex-Atlanta man who believed dead son would be resurrected as Jesus convicted

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj took 3-year-old boy to compound in New Mexico

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By
0 minutes ago
X

A former Atlanta man was convicted of terrorism this week, five years after his 3-year-old son was kidnapped and later found dead in a northern New Mexico compound.

Prosecutors told jurors that the boy’s father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, and other members of his family fled with the toddler to a remote stretch of the high desert so they could engage in firearms and tactical training to prepare for attacks against the government, The Associated Press reported. Wahhaj believed that the boy would be resurrected as Jesus, according to prosecutors.

Jurors, who took 2½ days to reach a verdict, heard weeks of testimony from a variety of people, including children who lived with their parents at the compound, other family members, firearms experts, doctors and forensic technicians. The defendants, who are Muslim, argued that federal authorities targeted them because of their religion.

ExploreDeath in the Desert: What led to Atlanta dad’s mysterious journey?

Hakima Ramzi told investigators she believed her husband in November 2017 when he said he was taking their 3-year-old son, Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, to a Clayton County park. It was the last time she saw the boy alive.

In August 2018, the boy’s body was found on what would have been his 4th birthday.

Authorities have said they believe the boy may have died because rather than giving him seizure medicine his father performed rituals to rid him of evil spirits. Due to trouble getting oxygen during birth, Abdul-Ghani had many medical problems, including seizures, as well as cognitive and developmental delays.

Before Wahhaj went into the desert with four adult relatives and 12 of their children around December, at least one friend heard the man speaking of trying to rid the child of a “curse,” the friend previously told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Wahhaj’s brother-in-law also was convicted of terrorism charges, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, and kidnapping that resulted in the boy’s death. Wahhaj’s sisters were convicted on the kidnapping charges.

Wahhaj, who represented himself in court, will be sentenced at a later date.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Drew Ferguson backs away from supporting Jim Jordan for House speaker48m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
2 shot near children’s learning center in SW Atlanta, police say
24m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Young Thug case: Fulton prosecutors kept potential juror under surveillance
2h ago

Sterigenics settles Atlanta lawsuits for $35 million
2h ago

Sterigenics settles Atlanta lawsuits for $35 million
2h ago

Georgia digital driver’s license now available to iPhone and Android users
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
2 shot near children’s learning center in SW Atlanta, police say
24m ago
Woman found dead under ‘suspicious’ circumstances at Gwinnett home
1h ago
Young Thug case: Fulton prosecutors kept potential juror under surveillance
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Suspect admits to 2005 murder of Natalee Holloway, who disappeared on high school trip
1h ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
County program lets shelter dogs become ‘Law Dogs’ for a day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top