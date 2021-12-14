Ex-Athens massage therapist sentenced after pleading guilty to sexual battery

The women who reported the assaults attended the sentencing, according to the Athens newspaper.

A 50-year-old Athens woman described Barrett as a “sexual predator” who violated her, according to the Banner-Herald.

The woman described her continued nervousness in public.

“I am fearful I will see Cody,” she told the judge, according to the Banner-Herald.

The judge ordered Barrett to have no contact with the victims after his release from prison, the newspaper reported.

The other victim, 34, submitted a written statement detailing how the incident has affected her and her family. She said she had never experienced this type of trauma, according to the Banner-Herald.