Mail carrier, bystander shot at NW Atlanta apartment complex

Atlanta police officers were called to the Allen Hills Apartments on Middleton Road about the shooting.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago

A woman delivering mail and a man nearby were both shot Monday afternoon at a northwest Atlanta apartment complex, according to police.

Around 5:45 p.m., Atlanta officers were called to the Allen Hills Apartments on Middleton Road. There, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

“One victim, a postal carrier, advised she was delivering mail when she was struck by gunfire,” a news release stated. “The second victim, an adult male, advised he was near the other victim when he too was struck by gunfire.”

The victims did not know who shot them, according to police. Both were alert while being taken to the hospital and their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Postal service investigators were assisting Atlanta officers with the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.

Alexis Stevens
Alexis Stevens covers breaking news for the Enterprise team.

Investigations
