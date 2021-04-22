Ex-APD officer who shot Rayshard Brooks seeks reinstatement

Rolfe was dismissed “without a proper investigation” by the city on June 13, 2020, one day after Brooks’ death, said his lawyer Lance LoRusso, who noted that former APD Chief Erika Shields did not sign his dismissal form and resigned that same afternoon.

Called to testify by the city’s attorney, APD Assistant Chief Todd Coyt, who signed the dismissal in Shields’ stead, testified he believed Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan, the first to confront Brooks that evening, “acted accordingly and ... were trying to show compassion and did everything they could to calm the situation down.”