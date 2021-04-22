Ex-APD officer who shot Rayshard Brooks seeks reinstatement

An attorney for former Atlanta Police Department Officer Garrett Rolfe told the city’s civil service board Thursday his client’s due process rights were “grossly violated” when he was fired for fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks outside a downtown Wendy’s.
Rolfe was dismissed “without a proper investigation” by the city on June 13, 2020, one day after Brooks’ death, said his lawyer Lance LoRusso, who noted that former APD Chief Erika Shields did not sign his dismissal form and resigned that same afternoon.
Called to testify by the city’s attorney, APD Assistant Chief Todd Coyt, who signed the dismissal in Shields’ stead, testified he believed Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan, the first to confront Brooks that evening, “acted accordingly and ... were trying to show compassion and did everything they could to calm the situation down.”
But Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she believed Rolfe should be fired, telling reporters the circumstances of Brooks’ death required immediate action.
“It is clear that we do not have another day, another minute, another hour to waste,” she said.
LoRusso said APD policy provides an officer facing termination five days to respond but Rolfe didn’t even get one.
Immediate dismissal is warranted, said the city’s attorney, Allegra Lawrence-Hardy, when an officer’s presence “impairs the effectiveness of others. Keeping (Rolfe) active would’ve been extremely disruptive. “
She noted that, the night after Brooks’ death, the Wendy’s where he was shot by Rolfe was burned to the ground.
Later that week, Rolfe was charged with felony murder for Brooks’ death by former Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard. That case remains in limbo, as the new DA, Fani Willis, has sought to recuse her office, citing her predecessor’s mishandling of the investigation.
