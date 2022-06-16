Employee impaled by crowbar at Home Depot in Roswell

The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the Market Center at Holcomb Woods shopping mall in the 1500 block of Holcomb Bridge Road, according to a Roswell police report.

The victim, a 54-year-old woman, was standing on a forklift in the store’s receiving area when officers arrived. Police said she couldn’t move because the crowbar went through her abdomen and the other side was stuck to a cardboard compactor behind her. Officers noted there was little blood at the scene because the crowbar was keeping pressure on the wound.