Employee impaled by crowbar at Home Depot in Roswell

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

Emergency responders were called to a Home Depot in Roswell on Tuesday evening after an employee was found with a crowbar through her ribs, police said.

The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. at the Market Center at Holcomb Woods shopping mall in the 1500 block of Holcomb Bridge Road, according to a Roswell police report.

The victim, a 54-year-old woman, was standing on a forklift in the store’s receiving area when officers arrived. Police said she couldn’t move because the crowbar went through her abdomen and the other side was stuck to a cardboard compactor behind her. Officers noted there was little blood at the scene because the crowbar was keeping pressure on the wound.

Roswell firefighters devised a plan and cut the crowbar while limiting the victim’s movement as much as possible.

Paramedics then put the woman on a stretcher and took her to Wellstar North Fulton Hospital. She underwent surgery and was stable by late Tuesday, according to police.

The report did not indicate how the accident happened.

An employee told officers he was walking to the receiving room in the back of the store when he heard a horn honking and the victim yelling for help. The coworker said he found the woman in the back area alone. He tried to move the forklift away from the compactor, but realized the victim couldn’t move.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

