Emerson mayor, wife killed in 4-vehicle crash in Cherokee County

The drivers of the Mazda and the GMC were taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 50-year-old William Bryan Abernathy, of Calhoun, also was injured and was taken to an undisclosed hospital. He will face charges of DUI, reckless driving, first-degree vehicular homicide and serious injury by vehicle.

Al Pallone, served the city of Emerson for 23 years, first as a councilman as later as a mayor for the past 15 years, McBurnett said.

“Millie was always near providing him support, the framework to his strong leadership,” he said. “I would like to extend my condolences to the family and friends of Al and Millie. In addition to working together, Al and I had become good friends and I will miss him. To his family, thank you for sharing him with us. The city of Emerson is a better place because of him.”

No other details were released about the crash, which happened just over a mile east from another multivehicle crash that happened on Thanksgiving Day and killed 18-year-old Bryan College volleyball standout Alivia Mynes and her father, 52-year-old Chris Mynes. Her mother and teenage sister survived with minor injuries.

The Mynes were traveling in an SUV when they were hit by a pickup truck on Knox Bridge Highway near Scott Hudgens Drive. No charges were announced in that crash.