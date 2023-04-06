Easter traditions start at sunrise in Jimmy Carter’s Plains

Credit: Branden Camp/AP Credit: Branden Camp/AP

Williams expects at least 50 of Plains’ 575 residents will attend the 7:30 a.m. service. She said members of the town’s Methodist, Lutheran and two Baptist churches will participate in some way.

Unlike a typical service, churchgoers will sometimes bring blankets and cushions because the bricks outside usually get quite cool, Williams added.

The program will include singing, praying, scripture reading, and a short sermon by Plains Baptist pastor Buck Kinney. A special offering will be taken for people who come into town in need of help, whether it be gas or something to eat.

At 10 a.m., Carter’s niece Kim Fuller will teach his Sunday school class at Maranatha Baptist, where Carter has not attended in person since before the coronavirus pandemic. At 11 a.m., a worship service consisting of singing and prayer will be conducted by a visiting preacher.

Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

Williams said Plains’ downtown area will usually be filled with crosses instead of Easter bunnies, though its churches will typically host Easter egg hunts.

“We are proud of what we do,” said Williams. “Especially with meeting together and celebrating Easter.”