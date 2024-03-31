Crime & Public Safety

Easter shooting in Dublin leaves 2 dead, 5 wounded, coroner says

An investigation is underway after a shooting in Dublin early Sunday left seven people shot, including two who died, officials said.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

An investigation is underway after a shooting in Dublin early Sunday left seven people shot, including two who died, officials said.
By
28 minutes ago

Two people are dead and five others are injured after gunfire erupted in a Laurens County neighborhood early Sunday, officials said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 500 block of West Avenue in Dublin, according to Laurens County Coroner Nathan Stanley. Two of the victims were taken to a hospital in Macon, he said.

Stanley said it was unclear what led up to the shooting, which occurred on a small residential street full of single-story homes. No details were provided about possible suspects.

“We’re still trying to sort through all that,” Stanley told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Dublin police declined to comment on Sunday. The city is about 50 miles southeast of Macon.

We are working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Thousands attend Easter Sunday service atop Stone Mountain1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gridlock Guy: Forces unite after driving deaths stir Lakeside High community

Credit: AP

KEN SUGIURA BLOG
After Max Fried’s stinker, wondering about the stability of Braves rotation

Credit: Mike Luckovich

OPINION
Mike Luckovich weighs in on the legislative session

Credit: Mike Luckovich

OPINION
Mike Luckovich weighs in on the legislative session

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Court dogs a burden on DeKalb’s overwhelmed shelter
The Latest

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Suspect on the run after fatal shooting inside Fayetteville Walmart
Buried worker rescued at Paulding construction site
Texas teen was DUI in crash that killed Georgia family members, police say
Featured

Credit: AP

Here’s how the Braves emptied Citizens Bank Park as they blew out Phillies
Are you ready for spring break, metro Atlanta?
Here are the best moments from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’