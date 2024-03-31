Easter shooting in Dublin leaves 2 dead, 5 wounded, coroner says

Two people are dead and five others are injured after gunfire erupted in a Laurens County neighborhood early Sunday, officials said.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 500 block of West Avenue in Dublin, according to Laurens County Coroner Nathan Stanley. Two of the victims were taken to a hospital in Macon, he said.

Stanley said it was unclear what led up to the shooting, which occurred on a small residential street full of single-story homes. No details were provided about possible suspects.