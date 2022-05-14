East Point woman killed during argument at apartment complex, police say

A woman was killed at an apartment complex in East Point this week, and police later arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting.
Officers responded to reports of the shooting Tuesday night at Lexington Apartments in the 3000 block of Washington Road.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 21-year-old Dennishia Smith.
Police questioned a woman who told them the suspect began arguing with Smith. The woman said a struggled ensued when the suspect tried to take her gun.
Police allege the suspect shot Smith then turned the gun on himself after he managed to wrestle the weapon away from the other woman, who was unharmed.
Police did not provide suspect information, but said the man was charged with murder.
About the Author