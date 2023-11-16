East Point police seek help identifying suspects in July homicide at apartments

BreakingNews
Marietta school board votes down book appeal; 'Flamer' to stay off shelves

Officials are asking for help in identifying any suspects connected to a fatal shooting at an East Point apartment complex in July.

Police investigators and Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of anyone tied to the death of Hester Zakevius.

The 20-year-old was found shot July 14 on the side of a building at the Elite at Lakeview apartments at 3200 Lakeview Place, according to police. Officials were able to determine that Zakevius was lured outside by “something or someone” around 8:20 a.m. and then shot. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities have not provided a motive in the case and no information was released on what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Point police at 404-761-2177. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Caroline Silva is a Breaking News reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

