East Point firefighters hoist woman 50 feet during Camp Creek rescue

Fire crews were called around 7:20 p.m. to the creek under an overpass on North Commerce Drive, just beyond a RaceTrac gas station on Camp Creek Parkway, a news release states. A caller said she heard a woman screaming for help and was stranded in the water.

When they arrived, firefighters located the woman under the bridge and hurriedly made their way through the wooded area to reach her. She was described as being alert.