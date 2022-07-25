East Point firefighters hoist woman 50 feet during Camp Creek rescue

East Point firefighters had to hoist a woman 50 feet into the air Sunday night to rescue her from Camp Creek after she was allegedly thrown over a bridge, according to officials.
Fire crews were called around 7:20 p.m. to the creek under an overpass on North Commerce Drive, just beyond a RaceTrac gas station on Camp Creek Parkway, a news release states. A caller said she heard a woman screaming for help and was stranded in the water.
When they arrived, firefighters located the woman under the bridge and hurriedly made their way through the wooded area to reach her. She was described as being alert.
Firefighters first tried placing the woman on a backboard and walking her back up the creek bank, but due to the rough terrain, they decided that a ladder truck was needed along with a rescue basket.
After about two hours, the woman was back on higher ground. She was then taken to a hospital.
East Point police also were called to investigate the woman’s complaint of being thrown over the bridge. Police did not immediately respond to a request for details about the allegation.
