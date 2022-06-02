ajc logo
East Point fire at abandoned property damages 3 tractor-trailers

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

A fire broke out at an abandoned East Point property Thursday morning, leaving three tractor-trailers damaged.

Firefighters arrived at 1320 Milledge Street and saw three big rigs, a tree and some brush on fire around 5:45 a.m., according to a news release. The area is adjacent to Groome Transportation.

An East Point Fire Department spokesperson declined to clarify what kind of business the abandoned property used to be.

The fire was knocked down by about 6:15 a.m., but crews were still pouring water on the burned-out area at 8 a.m. The road also remained closed for multiple hours as crews fought the fire.

No injuries were reported.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

