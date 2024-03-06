Crime & Public Safety

Duluth ‘witch doctor’ sentenced to life for raping woman inside apartment

A self-described “witch doctor” was sentenced to life in prison after he was convicted of raping a woman who he charged $1,500 for a “cleansing ritual” at his Duluth apartment last year, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Hassan Shalgheen, 45, was found guilty Tuesday on charges of rape, false, imprisonment, theft by deception, sexual battery and battery, in connection with the sex crimes at the Berkeley Landing apartments on Feb. 5, 2023, according to the Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors said the woman met Shalgheen at his apartment that day after she agreed to pay a $200 deposit and installment payments over a 30-day period for the healing ritual, which was advertised as a way to remove evil spirits.

But when she entered the residence on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, the DA’s office said the victim saw a handgun sitting out on the table.

Shalgheen told the woman the ritual would take three hours. He then gave her a white nightgown to wear, but the woman told him she wasn’t comfortable removing her clothes, prosecutors said.

“Out of fear, and remembering that he had a gun, the woman eventually agreed to undress on her own,” the DA’s office said.

According to prosecutors, Shalgheen took off her nightgown and had sex with her twice, refusing to let her go. Afterward, he let the woman get dressed and told her to send him an additional $300, which she did.

The woman later called Duluth police, and a warrant was obtained for Shalgheen’s apartment. He was arrested after evidence was found inside connecting him to the incident, the DA’s office said.

At the time of his arrest, authorities said there might have been more victims and were hoping they would come forward. Four women later contacted Duluth police and described similar incidents allegedly involving Shalgheen, prosecutors said. Two of them testified during the trial, which started Feb. 26 and ended Tuesday morning.

“Victims should not have to feel like they are alone when dealing with this type of crime,” Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “We encourage people who have experienced such heinous crimes to come forward and we will get justice.”

David Aaro is a breaking news reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

