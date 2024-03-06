Duluth ‘witch doctor’ sentenced to life for raping woman inside apartment

But when she entered the residence on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, the DA’s office said the victim saw a handgun sitting out on the table.

Shalgheen told the woman the ritual would take three hours. He then gave her a white nightgown to wear, but the woman told him she wasn’t comfortable removing her clothes, prosecutors said.

“Out of fear, and remembering that he had a gun, the woman eventually agreed to undress on her own,” the DA’s office said.

Credit: Duluth Police Department Credit: Duluth Police Department

According to prosecutors, Shalgheen took off her nightgown and had sex with her twice, refusing to let her go. Afterward, he let the woman get dressed and told her to send him an additional $300, which she did.

The woman later called Duluth police, and a warrant was obtained for Shalgheen’s apartment. He was arrested after evidence was found inside connecting him to the incident, the DA’s office said.

At the time of his arrest, authorities said there might have been more victims and were hoping they would come forward. Four women later contacted Duluth police and described similar incidents allegedly involving Shalgheen, prosecutors said. Two of them testified during the trial, which started Feb. 26 and ended Tuesday morning.

“Victims should not have to feel like they are alone when dealing with this type of crime,” Gwinnett District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “We encourage people who have experienced such heinous crimes to come forward and we will get justice.”