X
Cops: Man described as ‘witch doctor’ accused of raping woman in Duluth

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

A man described as a ‘witch doctor’ was arrested Monday after sexually assaulting a woman in Gwinnett County, police said.

Hassan Shalgheen, 44, is facing charges of rape, sexual battery, false imprisonment and theft by deception.

The day before his arrest, Duluth police officers responded to Berkeley Landing apartments on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard regarding a sexual assault call at about 11:15 p.m. The victim met authorities outside one of the buildings and said that she had been raped by Shalgheen inside his apartment, an incident report reveals.

The victim told officers that she met Shalgheen on social media, where they communicated.

“The victim described the suspect as a ‘witch doctor’ and initially went to his apartment to be ‘cleansed’ during a ‘ritual,’” according to the incident report.

While inside the apartment, the victim said that Shalgheen removed her clothing, forced himself onto her and then assaulted her, the report states.

Authorities believe that there may be more victims and they hope those people come forward.

Anyone with information on any case involving Shalgheen is asked to contact Duluth police Detective Gomez at 770-476-4151 or email tips@duluthpd.com.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

