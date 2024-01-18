Duluth doctor sentenced to 7 years in prison for dark web murder-for-hire plan

A Gwinnett County doctor who solicited contract killers on the dark web in an attempt to have his girlfriend killed was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison Thursday.

James Wan, 54, of Duluth, pleaded guilty in October to one count of using a facility of interstate commerce in the commission of a murder-for-hire, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia Ryan Buchanan said. Wan spent more than $25,000 in multiple attempts to place a contract on his girlfriend’s life. The money, in the form of cryptocurrency, disappeared when Wan canceled his orders after being questioned by the FBI.

“By using the dark web to conceal his search for someone to kill his girlfriend, Wan expected to evade detection, even going as far as using cryptocurrency to pay for the crime,” Buchanan said in a statement Thursday. “While criminals regularly search for new ways to harm their victims, our law enforcement partners constantly adapt their methods to identify them and bring them to justice.”