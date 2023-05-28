Driver killed after crashing into MARTA support pillar in SW Atlanta

A 40-year-old driver was killed Saturday evening after he crashed into a large concrete pillar supporting the elevated MARTA train tracks in southwest Atlanta, authorities said.

Police responded to the wreck at around 11:45 p.m. near Lee Street and Tucker Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle off the road with its driver trapped inside and not breathing. The man, who was not publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

According to investigators, the vehicle was allegedly speeding when it went off the road and struck the pillar, which was surrounded by caution tape after the crash.

Law enforcement were seen responding to the wrecked vehicle that came to a rest partially on the ground-level tracks. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

