Driver in custody, 2 at large after pursuit that injured Cobb officer

A brief vehicle pursuit through the Cumberland area of Cobb County landed a theft suspect in police custody and an officer in a hospital early Friday morning.

Two other suspects that fled after crashing their vehicle remain at large, according to Cobb police. The officer fell down a hill while continuing the chase, cutting up his hands and injuring his foot.

Police were notified around 4 a.m. that the vehicle, which was reported stolen, was spotted on license plate reading cameras in the area of Bentley Road. It also matched the description of a vehicle involved in several car break-ins in Marietta, Cobb police spokesperson Officer Aaron Wilson said in a news release.

While searching the area, an officer spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver took off, Wilson said. Police chased the vehicle onto Windy Hill Road as it continued “recklessly to evade law enforcement,” he said.

“The vehicle continued to the entrance of Pappadeaux (restaurant), where the driver lost control of the vehicle and wrecked,” Wilson said. “Three suspects fled from the vehicle on foot. One suspect dropped a gun while he was fleeing.”

Officers chased the driver from the wreck and across Windy Hill Road but lost sight near the Belmont Place apartments. That’s when K-9 units took up the search, Wilson said, and quickly located the driver hiding in the brush.

The name of the suspect was not released, and it was not clear what charges they may face.

“Another officer spotted a second suspect jump a bridge rail and run down a hill,” Wilson said. “The officer deployed his Taser, but the Taser was ineffective, and the suspect continued to flee. The officer attempted to pursue the suspect down the hill but slipped and fell.”

The injured officer was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

A total of three guns were recovered during the search, police said, but the remaining two suspects were not found. Police did not say if they had been identified.