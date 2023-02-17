Driver hits school bus with 12 students on board during chase in Douglas County

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over a BMW sedan at a gas station on Fairburn Road for a traffic violation around 7:20 a.m. The driver, identified as Michael Crowder of Atlanta, fled and the chase continued to West County Line Road, according to the sheriff’s office. After losing sight of the BMW, the deputy decided to patrol the Stonewood subdivision.

“Upon entering the subdivision, the deputy located the vehicle on Oakleaf Lane where it had lost control and struck a school bus,” the sheriff’s office said.