2 construction workers hit under Marietta overpass; driver runs away

The workers had gotten out of their vehicle to set up a traffic directional board for a lane closure on Roswell Road when they were hit around 1:45 a.m., Marietta police said.

A gray 2019 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling east and failed to yield to the lane closure and struck both the message board and the workers, according to police. The driver stopped at the scene but then fled on foot before first responders arrived and has not been identified.