2 construction workers hit under Marietta overpass; driver runs away

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Two construction workers were struck by a vehicle while preparing for a lane closure under an I-75 overpass in Marietta early Sunday morning, according to police.

The workers had gotten out of their vehicle to set up a traffic directional board for a lane closure on Roswell Road when they were hit around 1:45 a.m., Marietta police said.

A gray 2019 Volkswagen Jetta was traveling east and failed to yield to the lane closure and struck both the message board and the workers, according to police. The driver stopped at the scene but then fled on foot before first responders arrived and has not been identified.

Both victims were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-794-5364.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

