ajc logo
X

Douglasville man gets 20 years for assaulting ex-girlfriend

A man convicted of abusing his girlfriend in 2021 was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday in Spalding County.

Credit: TNS

Combined ShapeCaption
A man convicted of abusing his girlfriend in 2021 was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday in Spalding County.

Credit: TNS

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Douglasville man who kidnapped and beat his ex-girlfriend for three days last year was sentenced to 20 years in prison this week.

A jury found 23-year-old Jonathan Isaac Smith guilty of aggravated assault to culminate a trial that ended Wednesday in Spalding County, according to Marie Broder, district attorney of the Griffin Judicial Circuit.

Superior Court Judge Benjamin Coker issued the 20-year sentence following Smith’s conviction, Broder said in a news release Thursday.

The jury rendered its verdict exactly one year after the attack. Prosecutors said he assaulted the woman in a Spalding County apartment between Aug. 21 and Aug. 24, 2021.

Smith held the victim against her will for those three days, threatening to kill her and torturing her by pulling out her teeth with a pair of pliers. He also inflicted serious injuries upon the woman, who managed to slip out of the residence at some point and call police.

When officers showed up to Smith’s apartment, he jumped out of a second-story back window. Police caught him after a short chase.

Broder pledged to continue prosecuting abusers and fighting for those victimized by domestic violence. “These victims deserve to have someone stand up for them against those that seek to do them harm,” she said.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
Georgia schools will have to screen young students for dyslexia3h ago
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
9h ago
Braves can win World Series, but they’d be among youngest teams to do it
3h ago
Briefs: Ken Charles becomes WSB radio chief; Atlantan in trouble on ‘Big Brother’; CNN...
9h ago
Briefs: Ken Charles becomes WSB radio chief; Atlantan in trouble on ‘Big Brother’; CNN...
9h ago
Review: Kindred in Oak Grove too good for just the neighborhood
9h ago
The Latest
Woman accused of stealing $1.3 million from state tuition assistance program
18m ago
Suspect in April homicide at SE Atlanta complex arrested by DeKalb deputies
55m ago
NEW DETAILS: 1 detained after 3 shot at Henry County warehouse, police say
1h ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top