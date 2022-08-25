Douglasville man gets 20 years for assaulting ex-girlfriend

The jury rendered its verdict exactly one year after the attack. Prosecutors said he assaulted the woman in a Spalding County apartment between Aug. 21 and Aug. 24, 2021.

Smith held the victim against her will for those three days, threatening to kill her and torturing her by pulling out her teeth with a pair of pliers. He also inflicted serious injuries upon the woman, who managed to slip out of the residence at some point and call police.