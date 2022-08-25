Douglasville man gets 20 years for assaulting ex-girlfriend

A Douglasville man who kidnapped and beat his ex-girlfriend for three days last year was sentenced to 20 years in prison this week.
A jury found 23-year-old Jonathan Isaac Smith guilty of aggravated assault to culminate a trial that ended Wednesday in Spalding County, according to Marie Broder, district attorney of the Griffin Judicial Circuit.
Superior Court Judge Benjamin Coker issued the 20-year sentence following Smith’s conviction, Broder said in a news release Thursday.
The jury rendered its verdict exactly one year after the attack. Prosecutors said he assaulted the woman in a Spalding County apartment between Aug. 21 and Aug. 24, 2021.
Smith held the victim against her will for those three days, threatening to kill her and torturing her by pulling out her teeth with a pair of pliers. He also inflicted serious injuries upon the woman, who managed to slip out of the residence at some point and call police.
When officers showed up to Smith’s apartment, he jumped out of a second-story back window. Police caught him after a short chase.
Broder pledged to continue prosecuting abusers and fighting for those victimized by domestic violence. “These victims deserve to have someone stand up for them against those that seek to do them harm,” she said.
